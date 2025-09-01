Ministry of VSA Equips Staff with Disaster To-Go Bags for Hurricane Preparedness 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — As part of its ongoing commitment to preparedness during the hurricane season, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has introduced VSA Disaster To-Go Bags for all staff members. These kits are designed to ensure personnel are equipped and ready in the event of an emergency or disaster.

Each To-Go Bag is equipped with essential items, including:

First Aid Kit

Water Bottle

Gloves

Mask

Multi-Functional Radio (includes charger, light, and siren alarm)

Jacket and Shirt

The Ministry of VSA has long been recognized as the first point of contact during times of disaster or calamity, whether on a national scale or an individual level. Over the years, VSA staff have gone above and beyond in responding to the needs of the public. However, as is often the case with first responders, the focus on helping others can sometimes overshadow the importance of safeguarding themselves and their families. “As a first responder and former VKS officer, I am all too familiar with the scenario of helping others while at times feeling that our own family members might not be fully prepared,” said Minister Brug. “It is for this reason that this initiative has my full support. In times of disaster, practically the entire staff of VSA functions as frontline or essential workers: staff must be well-prepared to be able to do their work optimally.”

This is one of the many initiatives of the Ministry of VSA under the leadership of Minister Brug that focus on the wellbeing of staff.

With this initiative, the Ministry of VSA underscores the importance of self-preparedness as the foundation for effectively serving the people of Sint Maarten during crises. The Ministry would like to encourage the community to continue to remain vigilant and prepared during this hurricane season.