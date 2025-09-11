Ministry of VSA Announces Plans to Celebrate Upcoming International Day of the Elderly

Philipsburg — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) the Honorable Richinel Brug, is proud to announce plans to celebrate International Day of the Elderly on October 1st, 2025. This celebration is being organized by the Ministry of VSA.

This year’s observance will feature two special events honoring the contributions and resilience of Sint Maarten’s elderly community: Recognition of Centenarians – A presentation of gifts to three of Sint Maarten’s centenarians, recognizing their extraordinary lives and legacy.

Celebration Dinner – An evening gathering at the historic Emilio’s Restaurant, bringing together approximately 200 guests, of which 95% will be seniors. The dinner will highlight and honor seniors who have made significant contributions to Sint Maarten’s development and society.

To ensure broad participation, invitations to the Celebration Dinner will be distributed through the Community Help Desks in:

Cole Bay (across from the Ace Mega Center) Tel: +1 721 520-4315

Dutch Quarter (Dr. Bryson Compound) Tel: +1 721 520-7651

St. Peters (Community Center) Tel: +1 721 520-3418

Hope Estate (across from Genevieve De Weever School) Tel: +1 721 559-0819

All Community Help Desks are open daily from 8.30am – 12.30pm and from 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Seniors must present valid identification when registering. Invitations will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Minister of VSA, the Honorable Richinel Brug, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration:

“Our seniors are the foundation of our society, and it is our duty to ensure that they age with dignity and respect.

“The week of activities is not only a celebration of their lives and contributions but also a step toward building a sustainable framework that safeguards their future. I encourage our community to participate, honor our elders, and help us create a society where seniors feel valued, supported, and included.”

The Ministry of VSA invites the entire community to join in recognizing and celebrating Sint Maarten’s seniors on this important occasion.