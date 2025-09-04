Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended a reception onboard the Peruvian Navy tall ship B.A.P. “Unión”

THE NETHERLANDS — On Friday, 22 August 2025, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended a special reception onboard the Peruvian Navy tall ship B.A.P. “Unión”, which was docked at Javakade in Amsterdam during Sail Amsterdam 2025.

The Minister was accompanied by the Cabinet’s Senior Economic Policy Advisor, Mr. Prakaash Rostam, underscoring the importance of the occasion for both diplomatic and economic relations.

Minister Arrindell and advisor Rostam were transported by a small boat to the majestic tall ship, where they were warmly welcomed by Captain Juan José Roncagliolo Gómez, Commanding Officer of the B.A.P. Unión, and H.E. Ms. Franca Lorella Deza Ferreccio, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Reflecting on the event, Minister Arrindell stated: “It was very impressive to be part of this historic event, the celebration of the 750th anniversary of Amsterdam and, of course, the participation in SAIL 2025 together with the country of Peru. I extend my gratitude to every single person and entity who ensured that all of us had such a memorable experience.”

The evening provided a unique opportunity to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties between Peru and Sint Maarten, while also showcasing Peru’s rich maritime traditions.

On November 8th, the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, together with the Small Island Unity Foundation, warmly invites you to join us for an unforgettable day of culture, community, and celebration at De Broodfabriek in Rijswijk.

Last year, hundreds of people came together to enjoy music, food, performances, and a vibrant marketplace. This year promises to be just as spectacular, a true showcase of St. Martin unity here in the Netherlands.

👉 Write it down in your calendar now, because this is a day you do not want to miss!