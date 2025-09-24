Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell: Democratic Institutions are Essential for Building Resilient and Responsive Societies

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Monday, September 15, 2025, marked International Day of Democracy. This day provided an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world.

Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.

United Nations (UN): Democracy draws its strength from people: their voices, their choices, and their participation in shaping their societies. It flourishes when rights are protected, particularly for those most often left behind.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted “the courage of people everywhere who are shaping their societies through dialogue, participation, and trust” deeming these efforts as more vital than ever “at a time when democracy and the rule of law are under assault from disinformation, division, and shrinking civic space.”

Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten Drs. Gracita Arrindell said that with current global developments, there must be a renewed global commitment to democratic values. “I fully agree with the message of the UN Secretary-General Guterres.

“In 2025, the global landscape of democracy is facing unprecedented challenges. The rise of misinformation, fueled by sophisticated digital technologies and social media platforms, has eroded public trust in institutions and the electoral process around the world.

“Economic anxieties, exacerbated by recent global events and geopolitical shifts, have also contributed to a growing dissatisfaction with democratic governance, as many citizens feel that their governments are failing to address their fundamental needs.

“This confluence of factors has created a fragile environment where the principles of free and fair elections, rule of law, and protection of civil liberties are under constant threat.

Despite these factors, the importance of democracy in 2025 remains as critical as ever. It is the very system that allows for peaceful transitions of power, holds leaders accountable, and provides a framework for addressing complex societal problems through open dialogue and compromise.

“Democratic institutions are essential for building resilient and responsive societies. The challenges of 2025 serve not as a sign of democracy’s demise, but as a stark reminder of the vigilance and active participation required from citizens to defend and strengthen these fundamental principles for future generations.

“We must continue to advocate for our citizens in understanding the roles and impact of institutions such as our Parliament, the High Councils of State such as the Council of Advice, General Audit Chamber, the Ombudsman, Social Economic Council and other entities like the Integrity Chamber and Constitutional Court.

“The very survival and growth of our young Nation as a country based on the rule of law is dependent on embracing the ideals of our democracy and its institutions, while not perfect we can ill afford to take for granted. Long live democracy,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said.

September 15, 2025, marked the 18th global observance of International Day of Democracy 2025.