Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Ceremonial Change of Command at Den Helder Naval Forces Base

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – The Hon. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in the Netherlands, attended the ceremonial change of command of the Naval Forces Command (Commando Zeestrijdkrachten, CZSK) at the naval base in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

CZSK is responsible for the readiness and operational deployment of the Royal Netherlands Navy, both in the Netherlands and in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral René Tas officially handed over command to his successor, Vice Admiral Harold Liebregs. The event also marked Vice Admiral Tas’s retirement upon reaching the functional age limit.

In keeping with naval tradition, he made his final departure “per sloep naar de wal” (by small boat to shore).

Minister Arrindell, representing Sint Maarten, emphasized the importance of the Royal Netherlands Navy’s role within the Kingdom, not only in safeguarding security and stability but also in fostering international cooperation.

“It is important to be present at moments like this, especially given the geopolitical tensions in the world today,” Minister Arrindell stated. “Ceremonial moments like this clearly illustrate the unity across the Kingdom. I wish Vice Admiral Liebregs every success in his new role, and I thank Vice Admiral Tas for his many years of dedicated leadership and service.”

The program included a reception and lunch aboard Zr.Ms. Karel Doorman, followed by the formal handover ceremony and a farewell reception.