Minister of Finance Receives SOAB Annual Accounts 2024

Philipsburg – The Minister of Finance, Hon. Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs, is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2025, the Stichting Overheidsaccountantsbureau (SOAB) submitted its Annual Accounts for 2024 to the Minister.

This milestone reflects SOAB’s continued commitment to quality in financial reporting. This task forms the cornerstone for building trust, ensuring transparency, and supporting sound financial governance for Sint Maarten.

In line with SOAB’s focus on innovation, the 2024 Annual Accounts were presented on a tablet featuring both audio and visual elements, making the financial information more engaging.

The Minister of Finance thanks SOAB for its professionalism and partnership in safeguarding accountability on behalf of the people of Sint Maarten.