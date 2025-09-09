Minister of Finance, Honorable Ms. Marinka Gumbs Confirms Transfer of 2% Salary Indexation Funds for Subsidized Schools

Philipsburg — The Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, announces that the 2% salary indexation funds for teachers in subsidized schools have been transferred to the subsidized schools on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Clarification on June Communication

The Minister acknowledges that the headline of the June press release may have led to some confusion if the full content was not read in detail. To clarify, the June press release referred only to the transfer of the vacation allowance to subsidized schools, which was completed in June as stated. It did not indicate that indexation funds had been transferred. The June release also noted that civil servants would receive their indexed salaries with the July payroll.

That reference did not apply to teachers at subsidized schools, who are paid through their own school boards. While it was the Government’s intention for both groups to receive indexation in July, new information regarding subsidized school board funding delayed the transfer to the subsidized schools. The Minister regrets any misunderstanding this may have caused and reiterates her commitment to clear and factual communication.

Reason for the Delay

During review of the established funding for the subsidized schools for 2023–2024 and 2024–2025, it was determined that some schools had received excess funding. The Ministries of Finance and ECYS explored the option of having schools use those amounts for the payment of indexation. While this was reviewed and assessed, the situation varied by school. To ensure fairness and avoid prolonged discussions and delays, Government decided to provide the indexation to all subsidized schools.

Accordingly, the necessary decrees for each subsidized school and advice were prepared, and the Council of Ministers approved the decrees and transfer in August 2025. School boards were formally informed on September 2, the decrees were signed the same day, and the transfer of funds was completed on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The Minister Ms. Marinka Gumbs acknowledges that the process took longer than originally intended and regrets the delay, but emphasized that fairness and equal treatment for all teachers remains a priority.

Payment to Subsidized School Teachers

As with the vacation allowance and the indexation transfer of the previous year, the Minister of Finance cannot determine the exact payment dates for teachers in subsidized schools.

Each school board is responsible for processing its own payroll and making the necessary calculations to apply both the retroactive indexation and the new indexed salary scales. The Minister of Finance, however, strongly urges school boards to implement the new indexed salaries and pay out the retroactive indexation, effective January 1, 2025, at the earliest opportunity.

Minister Marinka Gumbs stated:

“I will continue to advocate for our teachers, ensuring that both public and subsidized school educators are treated fairly and receive the recognition they deserve. Transparency and clarity remain my commitment to the people of Sint Maarten.”