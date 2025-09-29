Minister Brug’s Opening speech Aging Conference: Aging with Dignity

Protocols having been established. Good morning distinguished guests, colleagues, friends and most importantly our beloved seniors!

As the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, it is both an honor and a blessing to stand before you today at the: “Ageing with Dignity Conference 2025.” We are gathered here with a shared purpose: to celebrate the lives, the wisdom, and the im-measurable contributions of our senior citizens.

Ageing with dignity is more than just a theme, for this conference, // it is a promise we make to every senior in our community. // Over the next two days, we come together; Government, NGOs, FBOs, and, most importantly, our elderly citizens — to share ideas, identify challenges, and work toward a future that truly supports our seniors.

A key highlight of this conference will be the presentation of findings, from “A Baseline Study”, conducted with the support of the Pan American Health Organization. This study looked closely at four areas that are vital to the wellbeing of our seniors:

How society views and treats older persons The level of community support available to them Access to quality health services Availability of long-term social care

The insights from this study will guide our discussions here at the conference and help us create an Ageing Framework and Roadmap for Sint Maarten, ensuring we build a sustainable future where our seniors are valued, supported, and empowered.

Together, through these conversations and initiatives, we are laying the foundation for a society where our seniors can age with strength, dignity, and the assurance that they remain an integral part of our community.

The vision for this conference was first proposed by our esteemed Secretary General, Ms. Joy Arnell. I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude to her for planting the seed of this idea. As Minister, I am humbled and truly happy to see her vision come into realization here today, as we have a shared vision for our seniors.

To our seniors, you are our living libraries, our teachers, and our inspiration. On behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Affairs, I say from the depths of my heart: THANK YOU! Thank you for the roads you paved, the sacrifices you made, and the love you continue to give.

May this conference not only honor you but also strengthen our commitment to ensure that you age with the dignity! You so richly deserve!

Thank you and may God continue to bless each and every one of you!

And may GOD continue to bless SXM!