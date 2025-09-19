Minister Brug highlights the critical connection between health and tourism for Sint Maarten at CARPHA’s Tourism and Health Program Hosted on Sint Maarten

Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten – The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, expressed his appreciation for being part of the Tourism and Health Program (THP) workshop at the Simpson Bay Hotel. The two-day workshop brought together Chief Medical Officers of Health, surveillance, port health officers and environmental officers from across the Caribbean region to highlight the critical connection between health and tourism. This workshop provided small island states with an opportunity to engage cruise line partners in strengthening health security through surveillance collaboration and aligning regional guidelines to sustain safe cruise tourism.

In his opening remarks, Minister Brug emphasized the unique role of tourism in Sint Maarten’s economy and the region’s vulnerability to health threats. “Tourism is not just an economic sector; it is the lifeblood of our nation. Protecting tourism means protecting health, and safeguarding health means securing the very stability of our society,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the THP, an initiative spearheaded by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which introduced tools such as the Tourism and Health Information System (THiS) and the Caribbean Vessel Surveillance System (CVSS). These tools have been made available to the region to strengthen early warning systems and enable timely responses to public health threats linked to tourism and travel.

Reflecting on Sint Maarten’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Brug noted that the island’s seaport and airport became critical points of health security. “Our experiences have taught us invaluable lessons. Health and tourism are inseparable—two sides of the same coin. This program is about embedding resilience into our economy and ensuring the sustainability of livelihoods,” he said.

Minister Brug reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collaborating with CARPHA, regional governments, and the private sector to advance this agenda. He underscored the progress already made through CARPHA’s technical visits earlier this year, which focused on mass gathering surveillance and capacity building for the local public health team.

The workshop underscored the importance of ongoing regional cooperation, aimed at safeguarding both public health and the long-term resilience of Caribbean economies.