Literacy Month 2025 Book Start Campaign Launches with Roaring Success! – “From Peekaboo to Possibilities”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On September 6, the Sint Maarten Library buzzed with laughter, wonder, and excitement as Literacy Month kicked off with a special story time session. The celebrations will continue with Family Literacy Day on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Government Administrative Building – Soualiga Rooms 1 & 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Young readers and their families were treated to two heartwarming tales—Too Many Frogs by Sandy Asher and Library Lion by Michelle Knudsen—brought to life by Librarian M. Powell. The event went beyond storytelling: families became part of the experience, lending their voices and imaginations to the stories. The lively participation reflected the community’s strong commitment to nurturing a lifelong love of reading in its youngest members.

And this is just the beginning! Literacy Month celebrations will continue, building toward the highlight of the season: Family Literacy Day on Saturday, September 13. This family-centered festival promises fun, learning, and inspiration for all ages.

Highlights include: Parental Reading Workshop led by esteemed literacy advocate Patti Maier, sharing practical strategies for parents to engage children in reading; Enchanting Story Times designed to spark imagination; A Delightful Puppet Show, guaranteed to entertain young and old alike; Holistic Mindfulness Training led by medical students of the American University of the Caribbean (AUC); and Informational Booths offering resources and ideas for family learning.

Bring your family, create lasting memories, and discover the possibilities that reading opens for every child’s future.

Do not miss it—we cannot wait to see you there!