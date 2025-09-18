Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta pidi buskeda di turista di e Barku krusero Carnival Horizon

BONAIRE — Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) ta pidi buskeda di e dama turista *Jessica Collins* di 47 aña di edat.

Ayera, djárason 17 di sèptèmber 2025, e dama e baha for di e barku krusero Carnival Horizon i no a regresá mas.

Te na e momentunan aki no a logra tin kontakto òf lokalisá Jessica.

Polis ta pidi un i tur ku por a mira òf ku por tin mas informashon tokante paradero di Jessica, pa tuma kontakto mesora ku polis na 911, +599-715-8000 òf via di e liña di tep anónimo 9310.

IN ENGLISH:

Netherlands Caribbean Police Force are asking anyone who may have seen or may have more information about Jessica’s whereabouts

BONAIRE — The Netherlands Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) is requesting information of a female tourist by the name of Jessica Collins of 47 years of age.

On Sunday, September 17, 2025, the lady disembarked from the cruise ship Carnival Horizon and never returned back to the cruise ship.

So far no one has been able to contact or locate Jessica.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or may have more information about Jessica’s whereabouts, to contact police immediately at 911, +599-715-8000 or via the anonymous tip line 9310.