KPSM Thanks Public for Assistance in Identifying Shooting Suspects

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to express its sincere gratitude to the general public of Sint Maarten and surrounding islands for their invaluable assistance in the ongoing investigation into a shooting incident that took place in the Middle Region area on April 30, 2025.

Following the circulation of a press release containing images of two suspects believed to be involved in this incident, KPSM has successfully received the information needed to identify both individuals depicted in the press release.

The cooperation proved essential in advancing this investigation. KPSM is grateful for the numerous tips and information provided by citizens who responded to our call for assistance.

This case demonstrates the importance of community partnership in maintaining public safety and security. KPSM continues to encourage the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities or information that may assist in ongoing investigations.

For future reference, persons can always contact KPSM at +1 (721) 54-22222, extension 208 or 214. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling the tip line at 9300.

KPSM thanks the community once again for their unwavering support and cooperation in this matter.