KPSM Pelican Team arrests suspect in Cay Bay on gun-related charges

CAYBAY, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – On the morning of Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the Pelican Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) carried out an arrest and house search in the Cay Bay area in connection with ongoing investigations into firearms-related offenses.

The Pelican Team, which is tasked with cross-border investigations into firearms and narcotics trafficking, arrested a 40-year-old male suspect with the initials G.A.J.P. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

This arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by KPSM and the Pelican Team to combat cross-border crime, gun violence, and narcotics trafficking. These types of investigations will continue in the interest of ensuring the safety and security of the community.

KPSM calls on the public to continue assisting law enforcement in tackling these crimes. If you have information that may aid police investigations, please contact the anonymous tip line at 9300.