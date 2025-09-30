KPSM Issues Warning: Door-to-Door Jewelry Scam Targeting Residents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is alerting the community about a door-to-door jewelry scam that has recently been reported on the island.

According to multiple reports, two male suspects—described as appearing to be of Latin descent—have been visiting homes under the guise of offering jewelry-related services such as cleaning, inspection, or authentication. Once victims’ hand over their jewelry for “examination,” the suspects flee with the valuables before residents realize what has happened.

KPSM strongly warns residents to remain vigilant and exercise caution when approached by unsolicited individuals offering services.

Do not allow strangers into your home to examine or clean valuables.

Never hand over jewelry or other personal items to unknown individuals.

If approached, decline politely and close your door.

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.

If You Are Approached:

Take note of their physical descriptions, clothing, and any vehicle or mode of transport they may be using. and contact KPSM right away at +1 (721) 542-2222. Or call 911

If you have been a victim of this scam or have information that may assist investigators, please call the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222 or submit an anonymous tip to the KPSM tip line at 9300.

KPSM urges all residents to share this warning with family, friends, and neighbors—particularly elderly community members who may be more vulnerable to such schemes.