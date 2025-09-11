Kingdom Charter Committee 70 submits St. Maarten’s response to unsolicited advice from the Kingdom Council of State

Philipsburg — In October 2024, the Council of State of the Kingdom published an unsolicited advice entitled “Samenwerken op basis van wederzijds begrip” (“Cooperation Based on Mutual Understanding”), marking a significant milestone — the 70th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter.

Originally adopted on 15 December 1954, the Kingdom Charter serves as the foundational legal framework that defines the relationship among the constituent countries of the Kingdom: the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten.

In November 2024, the Government of Sint Maarten received official correspondence from the State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Zsolt Szabó, requesting a formal response to the Council of State’s advice. Recognizing the importance of delivering a comprehensive and inclusive reply, a dedicated Kingdom Charter Committee was established by the Prime Minister / Minister of General Affairs in March 2025. The Committee consisted of Ms. Gwendolien Mossel (Chair), Mr. Jason Rogers (Vice-Chair), and Mr. Randolf Duggins (member). The response was authored by Dr. Nilda Arduin.

To ensure that the response truly reflects a broad spectrum of perspectives, the Committee engaged extensively with key stakeholders, including (former) government officials, the President of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, representatives from the One SXM Association, and the Pro Soualiga Foundation. Their insights have been instrumental in shaping a balanced and forward-looking intervention.

The Committee’s work was supported by the Department of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) of the Ministry of General Affairs, led by Ms. Angelique Gumbs, who provided technical guidance and coordination throughout the process.

On September 1, 2025, the Committee formally submitted its report titled “A New Dialogue Empowered by Mutual Trust” to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. This report lays the groundwork for renewed dialogue, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation in strengthening the bonds within the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed his appreciation for the Committee’s work, stating, “The Kingdom Charter has been the cornerstone of our shared history for over seven decades. With this report, Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to shaping a future that is based on equality, fairness, and mutual trust. I extend my gratitude to the Committee, the many stakeholders, and BAK under the leadership of Ms. Angelique Gumbs for ensuring that our nation’s voice is both clear and principled in this important dialogue.”