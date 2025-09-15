Kadaster and VROMI move toward first-ever strategic commitment

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten (September 15, 2025) – Kadaster St. Maarten, Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and Ministry of Finance are preparing to formalize their cooperation through a strategic commitment that is the first of its kind in the country. The agreement, whether finalized as a Memorandum of Understanding, national decree, or working arrangement, will establish a clear framework for how the Government and Kadaster collaborate on land and spatial management.

At its core, the commitment is designed to bring greater efficiency, clarity, and continuity to processes that affect nearly every sector of national life. Without such a framework, projects vital to St. Maarten’s digital transformation and emergency readiness risk unnecessary delays and data exchanges remain sensitive.

The partnership is expected to have an immediate impact on several initiatives already underway. Among them is the Address Management Solution Project, which involves VROMI, ICT, GIS4C, and Kadaster. Parcel and registry data maintained by Kadaster are central to this project, but in the absence of a formal agreement, integration has been challenging.

The framework will also improve the handling of land-related matters within Domain Affairs, ensuring that financial responsibilities are clearly addressed and that requests for services, from land assignment to the issuance of a measurement certificate and deed, are managed transparently and efficiently.

In the area of Infrastructure and New Works, closer cooperation will allow for more reliable data exchange, particularly through the Cables and Lines Information Center (CLIC). This system reduces the risk of damage during excavation projects, provides real-time information to construction and utility companies, and introduces cloud-based solutions that streamline permits and strengthen accountability in planning.

Another major priority is the establishment of a national Base Map of St. Maarten, replacing the multiple, unverified versions now in circulation. A single authoritative map will serve as a “Single Source of Truth” to guide hillside development, land use decisions, meetbriefs, and infrastructure integration. It will also support the roll-out of a National Addressing System, bringing uniformity to addresses across the country, enhancing navigation, improving public service delivery, and ensuring faster emergency response.

Both institutions will invest in capacity building, from joint training and internships to staff exchanges that deepen institutional knowledge. Building on Kadaster’s recent achievement of becoming officially GIS Ready with the deployment of its in-house Geographic Information System, the agreement will ensure that this platform is integrated across Government. By providing a secure environment to access, share, and protect spatial data, it will strengthen accuracy, accountability, and innovation in the way St. Maarten manages land and infrastructure.

To move the agreement toward finalisation, Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs, Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, and their respective teams recently met with Kadaster Managing Director Benjamin Ortega to discuss the framework and next steps. The meeting highlights a shared commitment to ensuring that the agreement delivers practical benefits for governance, service delivery, and long-term national development.

Ortega underscored the importance of the move, “Kadaster has invested in training, digitisation, and GIS-readiness to better serve Government, the public, and private stakeholders. These efforts, however, will only reach their full potential through a strategic partnership with VROMI. This agreement is not just administrative; it is a foundation for the future of St. Maarten’s land and infrastructure management.”

The Minister of VROMI said, “The integration of our different systems represents not only a move towards quality, singular source of information, but an enhancement of public service. The move to integrated digital systems will improve both our permitting processing, project management, and domain land management capacities, as well as allow for rapid government response to critical infrastructure and enforcement. This is a step towards proper spatial planning and underscores our commitment to sustainable national development, through strategic long-term partnerships.”

And the Minister of Finance said, “This partnership represents a forward-looking investment in how St. Maarten manages its land, data, and infrastructure. By aligning Government and Kadaster under one clear framework, we create stronger financial oversight, greater transparency, and a foundation that supports innovation, resilience, and long-term prosperity for our country.”

Once signed, the agreement will signal a significant development in St. Maarten’s governance. For the first time, the Government and Kadaster will set out a formal strategic understanding to ensure efficiency, transparency, and continuity in the stewardship of the country’s most vital assets: its land, infrastructure, and spatial data.