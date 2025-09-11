Jean-Marc August was awarded the prestigious 2025 President of Parliament Award

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, during the reception on the occasion of the new Parliamentary Year, the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, presented a youth with the President of Parliament Award for exemplary behavior, leadership skills, and their contribution to the community. This year, the recipient of the President of Parliament Award was Mr. Jean-Marc Augusty.

Mr. Augusty received this recognition for demonstrating outstanding leadership skills, vision, diligence, integrity, and a deep commitment to community and service by reconnecting and rediscovering the fractured memories and the legacy of Sint Maarten.

Mr. Augusty has made significant contributions to the preservation of the island’s cultural heritage by locating historic ruins that were previously hidden or on the verge of destruction.

He has volunteered with the St. Maarten Museum by improving their website and adding historical information for greater accessibility.

He relocated the forgotten ruins of the Diamond Estate—site of the 1848 slave escape—enabling the space to serve as the backdrop for the 2022 Emancipation Day commemoration organized by the Department of Culture. He also invested a lot of time and energy in locating plantation remains across the island, bringing lost landscapes back into public awareness through drone technology.

He has also invested many hours in investigating the 1793 Courthouse, which has yielded a 200+ page report and the original authorization records for its construction. These discoveries can directly support conservation decisions, policy planning, heritage interpretation, and civic education for now and years to come.

Mr. Augusty’s work has made Sint Maarten’s history all the more relevant and alive with his profound knowledge of the past. To date, he provides tours to local organizations, schools, and tourists, as well as gives presentations on regional and international platforms such as the Dutch Caribbean Heritage Platform’s 10th-anniversary conference in May 2024 and the International Association for Caribbean Archaeology (IACA) conference in August 2024; all while continuing to investigate the transitions of monuments on the island. He does all this as a young, concerned citizen using research, storytelling, and advocacy to save what remains of our collective memory.

Mr. Jean-Marc Augusty, accompanied by his parents and other guests, was present during the reception of the Opening of the Parliamentary Year 2025-2026, which was coincidentally hosted at the Monumental Louisan Augusta Illidge Hall – Brickbuilding, to receive the award. He proudly accepted his award with an acceptance speech during which he expressed his gratitude for being awarded this year’s President of Parliament Award.

Mr. Augusty was nominated by Mr. Ralph Cantave, Ms. Ludmila Duncan, Ms. Chelse McIlroy, Mr. David Richardson, and Ms. Natasha Richardson.

As one of the nominators phrased it, “Let this award not just honor him—but affirm to the youth of St. Martin that it’s cool to care about our culture, that history matters, and that one person can truly make a difference.”

The Parliament of Sint Maarten encourages all young people in Sint Maarten to continue setting exemplary standards of leadership and to contribute actively to the development of our island and its people.