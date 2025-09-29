Households and businesses requested to stay vigilant to prevent mosquito breeding 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is calling on households and businesses to stay vigilant and continue to take measures after every rainfall event to eliminate mosquito breeding sites that would minimize mosquito borne diseases, such as dengue.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of water. Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

Breeding sites include tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools, boats on dry dock, used food containers, plastic drinking cups, plastic shopping bags or other containers or plants that collect and hold water.

Source reduction starts by covering, removing, or turning over containers, artificial artifacts, unused boats which can be potential breeding sites and properly maintain the yard and surrounding by trimming overgrown vegetation. Every resident on the island should comply with the source reduction to have an impact against mosquitoes in the community.

A few tips and reminders: Dispose of any unused pots or bins or turn them upside down, so that they don’t collect water; Keep trash bins covered. If you can, try drilling drain holes into the bottom of unused containers; conduct a weekly assessment in and around your home and workplace; keep a fine-mesh screen over rain barrels, water tanks and cistern outlets.; clean your rain spouts regularly so water can flow and not become stagnant; and properly remove old unused tires.

Dengue can become a life-threatening illness, and it is crucial for everyone to be aware of the symptoms and take the necessary precautions to prevent further mosquito breeding and transmission.

People become infected with dengue virus when an infected Aedes aegyptus or Aedes albopictus mosquito feed or bite them. Usually between four to seven (4-7) days after a bite from an infected mosquito, people typically begin to show symptoms.

Persons with dengue may present with a fever, nausea/vomiting, rash, muscle/joint pain (myalgia/arthralgia), headache, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyes) and petechiae (red/purple spots on skin). If you have fever and two or more of these symptoms, you may be suspected of having dengue. You should visit your house doctor and be tested for dengue.

In addition to eliminating mosquito breeding sites, use mosquito repellent to prevent the mosquitoes from feeding, follow the instructions on the product label. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are attracted to dark spaces and clothing at dusk and dawn. It is recommended to wear light coloured clothing during those times.

To report any concerns with mosquito breeding or for any assistance, contact CPS’ vector control team by phone +1(721) 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.

Vector control can also be contacted by email at: [email protected]