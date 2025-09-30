Historic First: Bonaire Human Rights Organization Challenges Dutch State at UN Human Rights Hearing in Geneva

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fsbEx6p7OX8?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&&start=4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), James Finies and Davika Bissessar, made history at the 78th Session of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva. For the first time in the history of the former Netherlands Antilles islands a human rights organization and citizens from Bonaire intervened directly in a UN human rights review of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. During the hearings held on 16–17 September 2025, BHRO delivered powerful testimony and submitted documentation exposing systemic discrimination, structural poverty, cultural erasure, and democratic denial affecting the people of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

Davika Bissessar and James Finies from BHRO stood as the only peoples voice in the room, facing a delegation of approximately 20 Dutch officials, experts and ambassadors, backed in real time by all relevant Dutch ministries online in Holland assisting them. The Committee pressed the Dutch state on key violations of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) with main focus on Holland issues. But with the intervention of BHRO, which submitted information to the Committee as an organization from Bonaire, with the focus especially on the rights to self-determination (Article 1), non-discrimination (Article 2), and the rights to an adequate standard of living, health care, education, and cultural participation.”

The Dutch delegation was caught off guard by the presence and intervention of BHRO, as such participation from the BES islands—especially Bonaire—had never occurred before in a UN treaty body session. The moment turned historic and groundbreaking when the Chair of the Committee, Ambassador Preeti Saran of India, raised a pointed question to the Ambassador of the Dutch delegation based on BHRO’s written submission:

“ ….a concern that has been brought to our attention. You’ve been asked several questions about Caribbean Netherlands. From Bonaire, we have this, you know, apparently imposition of health care laws and policies such as legalization of euthanasia, etc., is done without cultural adaptation, consultation, or community consent, and that violates their religious and cultural beliefs and, of course, their right to self-determination. And also, you know to high esteem to the standards of mental health and standards of health in general.

So I just wanted to know from you whether the state party, how does it ensure that its health care laws and its practices are culturally appropriate and that they respect cultural and religious freedom of the islands, the Caribbean Netherlands? Thank you.” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsbEx6p7OX8)

The question stunned the Dutch delegation. Despite a 10-minute recess and online support from ministries in The Hague, the Dutch representatives were unable to respond—marking a rare moment of silence and visible confusion in an otherwise tightly controlled Dutch state presentation.

This historic moment represents a major breakthrough for the people of Bonaire. For nearly two decades, they have struggled for recognition of their rights under international law. For the first time, their voice was heard—directly, truthfully, and fearlessly—on the global stage. BHRO’s intervention helped expose the continued imposition of policies and laws by the Dutch government without local consent, consultation, or cultural consideration—violations that have long gone unchallenged.

This marks not just a victory for BHRO, but a significant step forward for the dignity, democratic rights, and cultural survival of the people of Bonaire and the wider Caribbean Netherlands.