Heroic Grandma Risks Her Life To Save 2-Year-Old From Fire During Terrifying Mexico City Explosion

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FAztecaNoticias%2Fvideos%2F640903642074521%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

A powerful image has gone viral after a gas tanker truck exploded near Mexico City’s Puente de la Concordia bridge. Three people lost their lives and at least 70 others were injured.

The viral photo showed a severely burned grandmother clutching her 2-year-old granddaughter while a police officer guided them away from the flames.

Authorities later confirmed that both were taken to a hospital, where they remain under medical care.

#Viral | #Impactante | La abuelita que se convirtió en escudo humano

Una abuelita cubrió a su nieta con su propio cuerpo para protegerla de una explosión. En medio del caos, el oficial Soriano Buendía apareció para ayudar, haciendo hasta lo imposible para llevar a la menor a un… pic.twitter.com/je3k1fTjIi — Diario de Tabasco (@DiarioDeTabasco) September 11, 2025

EARLIER: “A gas tanker truck exploded and burned multiple vehicles under a Mexico City highway overpass Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 70 others, some with their entire bodies charred and others waiting for help in the road with burns and torn clothing.” – AP pic.twitter.com/w5XDbH2taG — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 11, 2025