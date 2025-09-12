Heroic Grandma Risks Her Life To Save 2-Year-Old From Fire During Terrifying Mexico City Explosion

powerful image has gone viral after a gas tanker truck exploded near Mexico City’s Puente de la Concordia bridge. Three people lost their lives and at least 70 others were injured.

The viral photo showed a severely burned grandmother clutching her 2-year-old granddaughter while a police officer guided them away from the flames.

Authorities later confirmed that both were taken to a hospital, where they remain under medical care.

 

