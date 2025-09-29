HE Governor Baly visits the Netherlands

HE Governor Ajamu Baly of Sint Maarten visited the Netherlands from September 10 to September 21. During his visit, he met with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, the Dutch Prime Minister Schoof, the minister of Defence Brekelmans, Vice-President of the Council of State Thom de Graaf, Secretary-General for Climate and Green Growth Ms. Gerdine Keijzer-Balde, House of Representatives and Committee for Kingdom Relations Olger van Dijk, the Minister Plenipotentiary for Sint Maarten Ms Arrindell, Commander Walter Hansen of the Naval Forces in the Caribbean (C-ZMCARIB), Deputy Secretary of State Eddy van Marum, Director for Consular Affairs and Visa Policy Jeroen Roodenburg. President of the Senate Paul Rosenmöller, interim Director-General for Kingdom Relations Gea van Craaikamp.

His Excellency attended the Opening of Parlement together with the governors of Curacao and Aruba. During his visits with Dutch dignitaries, the Governor discussed a multitude of subjects of importance to our Country, varying from security threats originating in geopolitical changes to Cabinet’s ongoing role in supporting the integration and academic success of Sint Maarten students in the Netherlands.

HE Governor Baly looks back at an intensive, but fruitful visit to the Netherlands.