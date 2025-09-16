Good governance and sustainable public finances offer prospects for residents

BES Islands — In cooperation with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, the focus is on good governance and strong rule of law, healthy and sustainable public finances and the economic resilience of the islands. From this perspective, we work towards a shared future taking into account the local conditions on all six islands. Because of their location, the islands can be directly affected by geopolitical developments. Continuity and calm are key when geopolitical tensions flare up. The 2026 budget therefore builds on the actions already initiated.

For Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, it is about maintaining and growing broad prosperity so that the islands can continue to develop socially, physically and economically. One way this takes place is via the three Region Deals. Together with the island governments, the government is committed to future-proof finances and good governance. This includes the renewal of laws regulating financial and administrative relations. Among other things, these islands will in the future be given the possibility of entering into loans, so that they are able to perform their duties properly.

To better support the island governments, we are strengthening implementation capacity. This will involve an additional €4 million in 2026. The Agenda Goed Bestuur Caribisch Nederland [Good Governance Agenda for the Caribbean Netherlands] contributes to this, through, among other things, better services to residents, strong institutions and tackling integrity violations. The grant for the Makana ferry is being extended to improve connectivity. In 2026, €10 million has also been made available for the port of Saba, in addition to the €30 million in 2025. To improve Bonaire’s roads, €16 million is available for the period 2025 to 2028. A comprehensive approach for the physical infrastructure of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will be put in place in 2026. In this context, the three islands and the relevant departments are working on physical agendas for each island that take into account implementation capacity and demographic developments.

In cooperation with Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the focus is on good governance and strengthening the rule of law. This is a prerequisite for a safe and stable society, positive economic development and sustainable public finances. The Netherlands will support the autonomous countries in this joint objective during the upcoming year as well, with over €68 million being made available for this in 2026. With the help of the Temporary Working Organisation, work will continue in 2026 on the Country Packages for implementation of socio-economic reforms. €27.6 million is available for this in 2026.

To stimulate the economy, the Netherlands is opening the SME Credit Guarantee Arrangement for Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint-Maarten. This arrangement will allow lenders in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten to use the same facility as lenders in the Netherlands and Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in 2026 and 2027. The Netherlands continues to financially support Sint Maarten’s reconstruction after Hurricane Irma in 2017, with the deployment of the trust fund at the World Bank and with technical assistance.

A total of €24 million is available until 2028 for a revolving fund for projects that contribute to increasing food security on all six islands. In 2026, the subsidy arrangement for social initiatives and action agendas will be implemented for all six islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, as a follow-up to the apologies for the slavery past. This involves €23 million in 2026.