Frontier Airlines Announces 22 New Routes Launching in Late 2025, Increasing Service Across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America

New Routes Include the Airline’s First Service to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, Plus a Return to Nassau, The Bahamas

DENVER – Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) announced today it will launch 22 new routes later this year, increasing service across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. The new routes, which will launch in November and December, include new service from Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago and more in the U.S., and new international routes to destinations in Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and more. The new routes also include Frontier’s debut at Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos (PLS) and its return to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS).

The announcement further supports the airline’s commitment to become the leading low-fare carrier in the top 20 U.S. metros. With even more fleet and route expansion on tap for next year, along with major investments in loyalty and product upgrades, Frontier is proving it is America’s Low Fare Airline, delivering the best value in air travel.

“We are on a mission to increase service domestically and internationally, and in the process redefine air travel by demonstrating that it can be comfortable, convenient and affordable,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “Whether consumers are planning to explore destinations across the U.S. or to escape to the sunny Caribbean this winter, we can’t wait to welcome them aboard America’s Low Fare Airline.”

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares starting at $19*.

New service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Memphis, Tenn. (MEM) November 20, 2025 2x/week $29* Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (SXM)1 December 6, 2025 Weekly $79* Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS)1 December 13, 2025 Weekly $79* Milwaukee (MKE) December 19, 2025 2x/week $39* Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly $69* Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) December 20, 2025 Weekly $99* San José del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) December 20, 2025 Weekly $99*

1Subject to government approval

New service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly $69* San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)1 December 21, 2025 2x/week $69*

1Subject to government approval

New service from Spokane International Airport (GEG):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Phoenix (PHX) November 23, 2025 2x/week $29*

New service from La Aurora International Airport (GUA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly Orlando, Fla. (MCO)1 December 21, 2025 2x/week

1Subject to government approval

New service from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)1 December 18, 2025 Daily $49*

1Subject to government approval

New service from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: San José del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) December 20, 2025 Weekly $99*

New service from LaGuardia Airport (LGA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) December 20, 2025 Weekly $49*

New service from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly $59* San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly $49* San José, Costa Rica (SJO)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly $55* Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA)1 December 21, 2025 2x/week $49*

1Subject to government approval

New service from Memphis International Airport (MEM):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Atlanta (ATL) November 20, 2025 2x/week $29*

New service from Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)1 December 19, 2025 3x/week $49* San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly $49*

1Subject to government approval

New service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Atlanta (ATL) December 19, 2025 2x/week $39*

New service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Chicago O’Hare (ORD) November 23, 2025 2x/week $19*

New service from Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL)1 December 13, 2025 Weekly

1Subject to government approval

New service from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) November 23, 2025 2x/week $19*

New service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic (STI)1 December 18, 2025 2x/week $99*

1Subject to government approval

New service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Reno, Nev. (RNO) November 22, 2025 2x/week $29* Spokane, Wash. (GEG) November 23, 2025 2x/week $29*

New service from Providenciales International Airport (PLS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly

1Subject to government approval

New service from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL) December 20, 2025 Weekly

New service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Phoenix (PHX) November 22, 2025 2x/week $29*

New service from El Salvador International Airport (SAL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)1 December 21, 2025 2x/week Washington Dulles (IAD)1 December 18, 2025 Daily Orlando, Fla. (MCO)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly Miami (MIA)1 December 19, 2025 3x/week

1Subject to government approval

New service from Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Orlando, Fla. (MCO)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly Miami (MIA)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly

1Subject to government approval

New service from Los Cabos Airport (SJD):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL) December 20, 2025 Weekly Las Vegas (LAS) December 20, 2025 Weekly

New service from Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Orlando, Fla. (MCO)1 December 20, 2025 Weekly

1Subject to government approval

New service from Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: New York-LaGuardia (LGA) December 20, 2025 Weekly $49*

New service from Cibao International Airport (STI):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Philadelphia (PHL)1 December 18, 2025 2x/week

1Subject to government approval

New service from Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL)1 December 6, 2025 Weekly

1Subject to government approval

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check www.flyfrontier.com for additional details.

Limited-Time Early Access to the 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass

For the first time, Frontier is offering early access to its 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass**, with new passholders able to immediately begin enjoying unlimited travel when they purchase the pass by September 5 for just $299 (normally $599). With the standard travel period running from May 2026 through April 2027, this provides an extra eight months of unlimited flights.

**Restrictions apply. To learn more and purchase the 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass, click here.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier.’ Among the enhancements is UpFront Plus seating, an upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat. The airline also now offers unlimited companion travel for its most loyal customers, with the flexibility to choose a different companion on every Frontier flight. Debuting in late 2025, Frontier will begin offering First Class seating, combining unmatched comfort and space at Frontier’s trademark affordable prices.

Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, which allows customers to ‘Get It All For Less.’ Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status is attainable at only 10,000 miles and offers perks such as priority boarding, seat selection and free bag(s) depending on status level. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Sep. 10, 2025. Sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week, Nov. 20, 2025, through Mar. 5, 2026. The following travel blackout dates apply: Nov. 23-30, 2025; Dec. 1, 19-31, 2025; Jan. 1-2, 16, 19, 2026; Feb. 13, 16, 2026. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. Round trip purchase is not required. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines’ Contract of Carriage.