Foresee Foundation Announces Board Changes and New Team Members

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Foresee Foundation is proud to announce new appointments to its Board and team as part of its continued growth and commitment to community development.

The Foundation is pleased to welcome Felisha Aakster as Secretary and Dwight Williams as Treasurer and Vice-President.

With extensive experience in non-formal education, youth engagement, and program development in St. Maarten, the wider Dutch Caribbean, and the Netherlands, Felisha Aakster brings valuable expertise to support Foresee Foundation’s organizational development and capacity-building efforts.

Dwight Williams has more than 19 years of experience in the financial sector on St. Maarten. Currently working as a Financial Consultant, he specializes in banking, institutional financing, and accounting policies.

The Foundation also warmly welcomes Ludmila Duncan as the new Co-Director of the Executive Board. Based in the Netherlands, Ludmila will represent Foresee Foundation internationally while supporting St. Maarten’s NGO sector and contributing to several Foresee projects. As a former Member of Parliament, a community-driven leader, and an accomplished consultant and researcher, she brings extensive expertise and a strong network that will help expand the Foundation’s regional and global reach.

In addition to changes at the Board level, the Foundation has strengthened its team with the addition of Ashma Berkel, a passionate advocate for the most vulnerable in society. She will manage the office and provide logistical support across the NPOwer program and other initiatives.

Sahar Thomson, a young professional from St. Maarten, has joined as Island Team Lead for the Strengthening Families Together program—a three-year collaboration with Curaçao and Aruba, in partnership with Oranje Fonds and Stichting Kinderpostzegels. She also supports digital innovation across various Foresee Foundation projects, bringing fresh energy and new perspectives.

The Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to Rajesh Chintaman, who recently concluded his tenure with the organization after nearly four years of dedicated service. Appreciation is also expressed to all former board members for their contributions as the Foundation enters a new phase of strengthened governance and operational capacity.

With its renewed Board and growing team of committed professionals, Foresee Foundation is well-positioned to continue its mission of empowering civil society through innovative, inclusive, and impactful programming.