Excitement Builds for the 2nd Annual Reading Festival in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Stichting Biblionef Netherlands, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education of Sint Maarten, the Library of Sint Maarten, the Help Our Children Foundation, the University of St. Martin, and other key partners, is thrilled to announce the return of the Reading Festival Sint Maarten Edition for its second year. This dynamic two-day event will take place on September 26 and 27, 2025 at the University of Sint Maarten, as part of the island’s celebration of International Literacy Day and Literacy Month.

Following the overwhelming success and community support of last year’s festival, this year promises to be bigger, better, and more interactive introducing exciting new elements, including an AI Story Zone, where children will have the opportunity to create their own stories using child-friendly artificial intelligence tools.

The festival will once again feature storytelling sessions, interactive reading games, hands-on workshops, and visits from renowned local authors. With over 2,600 books to be donated, the Reading Festival will continue its mission of promoting literacy and sparking creativity in children. This year’s event will also include a greater emphasis on writing and digital storytelling, empowering children not only to read stories but to imagine and publish their own.

“We’re proud to bring the Reading Festival back to Sint Maarten,” said Bethzy Gianella Chiang, Director at Biblionef Netherlands. “Last year’s response showed us how much our children, parents, and educators value joyful, hands-on literacy experiences. By adding the AI Story Zone this year, we’re preparing children not just to read, but to lead as creators in the future.”

Festival Breakdown:

Day 1 – Friday, September 26 :

All Group 3 students (ages 6–8) will attend a morning of reading activities and games at the University of Sint Maarten with their teachers. Groups 1, 2, and 4 will enjoy engaging reading activities at their schools, led by teachers and volunteers.

Day 2 – Saturday, September 27 :

Open to the general public from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM , the second day features author readings, creative and digital storytelling workshops. Parents, teachers, and students are all invited to participate.

For more information and to register for the Reading Festival, please visit [www.readingfestivals.com] or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @ReadingFestivalStMaarten.