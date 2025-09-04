Establishment of Early Warning System Well Underway, Certificates presented after training

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – In the week of August 25th, stakeholders across government and key agencies took part in specialized training on the Early Warning Systems (EWS) Cell Broadcast technology.

The training is part of the government’s drive to strengthen disaster preparedness and public safety in Sint Maarten.

Certificates were presented by the Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina on Monday, September 1, 2025, to those who participated in the training.

The training included Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), Cell Broadcast System (CBS), Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), and Public Warning Portal (PWP).

The training also included live testing of the system, development of roles and responsibilities for users, and the introduction of color-coding, scaling, and standardized messages.

This training marks the first group to be officially trained in the new technology, which allows rapid alerts to be sent directly to mobile phones.