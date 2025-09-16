Embracing Digital Transformation: A Path to Resilience and Growth

In the wake of the devastating impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, Sint Maarten has embarked on a crucial journey toward building a more secure and sustainable future. As Prime Minister, I recognize that one of the key components of our National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) is the transformation of our government’s capacity to deliver efficient and effective digital services to our citizens and businesses. This transformation is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a fundamental shift in how we serve the public.

We can all recall how social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Public Service Centers to limit their working hours, which significantly disrupted service delivery. Compounding the problem, many civil servants struggled to work remotely, as they primarily depended on personal devices for connectivity. This lack of infrastructure meant that public service delivery came to a near standstill, with only a limited capacity to process services online.

Yet, amidst these challenges, Sint Maarten stood out as the first country in the Caribbean to pass a law in Parliament virtually, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Although life has returned to normal, the lessons of the past few years continue to resonate, highlighting the urgent need to advance digital transformation in Sint Maarten.

How Are We Doing Now?

Despite the progress made towards establishing a one-stop shop model for public service delivery, Sint Maarten still faces significant hurdles in its journey toward digitalization.

The Public Service Center Department was created in 2010, with the aim of streamlining government services; however, a decade later, many necessary reforms remain incomplete, preventing the full potential of these centers from being realized. Several key challenges hinder this progress.

First, there is a lack of comprehensive laws, regulations, and policies to facilitate the transition to digital services, particularly regarding critical aspects like digital identity, payments, data privacy and security.

Second, Sint Maarten’s reliance on outdated, siloed government applications and systems poses significant challenges to the effective delivery of public services. These legacy systems, which were developed independently for specific departments, create barriers to efficient communication and data sharing among various government agencies. If a citizen needs to apply for a permit or a license, they will have to navigate through various systems, each requiring separate submissions of the same information. This not only extends the time it takes to receive services but also increases the likelihood of errors and omissions and creates duplicates of the same data, further complicating the process.

Finally, many citizens and businesses struggle with the constantly changing technology behind digital services, limiting their ability to take advantage of digital services.

The Benefits of Digital Transformation

Digital transformation holds tremendous potential for Sint Maarten.

A more advanced digital infrastructure and a digitalized public service, where government services are accessible online, streamlined, and responsive to citizens’ needs—enable faster and more efficient processing of essential services like business permits, passports, and driver’s licenses. By eliminating long queues and delays, citizens can conveniently access these services online, significantly reducing the time spent interacting with government offices. This digital transformation also facilitates quicker responses to public inquiries, enhancing engagement with government and fostering greater trust and transparency within the community.

Sint Maarten’s digital transformation also emphasizes resilience, specifically resilience of systems and communication networks. In a region prone to extreme weather events, networks and systems must function before, during and after disasters. Digital systems must track real-time weather data, population resources and emergency response. Post disaster, this ensures that aid is distributed more effectively, and public safety measures are enacted swiftly, helping communities recover faster after natural disasters. Such advancements make governance more transparent, efficient, and responsive, ultimately improving the quality of life for all citizens.

I also view digital transformation serving as a catalyst for growth and innovation for business in Sint Maarten. By streamlining processes and enhancing access to digital services, businesses can operate more efficiently, reducing costs and enabling them to innovate faster. Improved digital infrastructure attracts investment, as companies seek out locations that support modern technological capabilities.

This digital shift can stimulate new business models, create job opportunities, and ultimately contribute to a more resilient and diversified economy that is better equipped to navigate future challenges.

How Sint Maarten is Embracing Digital Transformation?

In 2022, our country set out its first Digital Strategy and launched the Digital Government Transformation Project. The project works to enhance digital governance in Sint Maarten and improve the accessibility and efficiency of selected public services for citizens and businesses.

The initiative encompasses three key components. First, it focuses on strengthening policies for digital governance, ensuring that initiatives align with legal and ethical standards while safeguarding citizens’ rights and privacy. This includes bolstering government cybersecurity to protect against threats and training users to identify risks. Second, the project aims to build digital platforms for improved service delivery, introducing digital identity solutions for single sign on interaction with the government, secure online transactions and upgrading hardware and software to enhance the government’s wide area network, ensuring critical services remain connected during emergencies. Finally, the initiative seeks to transform Public Service Centers in Philipsburg and Simpson Bay by upgrading their infrastructure and implementing digital literacy training. We envision over 40,000 people and 17,000 registered businesses to benefit from the project – and gain access to more efficient public services.

Recent achievements of the project include the installation of two Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), completing a comprehensive coverage network across the Dutch side of the island.

These stations deliver precise location data, empowering Kadastre to produce high-quality maps essential for informed city planning, infrastructure development, and effective land management. This enhanced mapping capability supports sustainable growth and improved public services.

Work on digitizing government records is well underway, setting the foundation for a more efficient and accessible public service. More than 150 civil servants—representing 15% of the public service workforce—have successfully completed comprehensive cybersecurity training. This equips them to safeguard sensitive information and maintain robust data security standards across public services.

Additionally, next year digital literacy programs will be launched for both civil servants and citizens, ensuring everyone can navigate and benefit from digital tools confidently. Digital transformation is not merely a response to crises; it is essential for the long-term growth and resilience of Sint Maarten. By embracing digital technologies, the island can improve efficiency, drive economic growth, and enhance citizen engagement.

The Digital Transformation Project represents a significant step forward in this journey, setting the foundation for a brighter future for all of us who call this island home.

Warm regards,

Dr. Luc F. E. Mercelina

Hon. Prime Minister of Sint Maarten