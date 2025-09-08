Dylan Sint Jago straight on to the finals

Willemstad/Kralendijk – This morning during the weigh-in, Dylan Sint Jago weighed exactly 55 kg – the maximum for his weight class. However, his opponent in the semi-final, Qshently Held (Curaçao), turned out to be more than 3 kg overweight (58 kg).

Weight classes are very important in boxing. They ensure that boxers fight opponents of similar size and strength.

This makes the sport fairer and safer. After a second chance to lose weight, Qshently remained above the permitted weight. As a result, he has been disqualified in this category.

This means that Dylan automatically advances to the final on Sunday, September 7, where he will face Ricky Guy (Curaçao). In boxing, this is called a “win by walkover” – you win automatically because your opponent does not meet the official requirements and therefore cannot participate.

Dylan is ready to focus fully on the final. Bonaire Boxing Federation, Baas Sport, Indebon and Total Safety First wish him the best of luck this Sunday!