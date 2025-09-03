Dylan Sint Jago represents Bonaire at international boxing tournament in Curaçao

Kralendijk – Bonaire will be proudly represented this weekend by 15-year-old boxer Dylan Sint Jago, who will participate in the first international Golden Jab Award tournament in Curaçao. This event, organized by Boca Boxing Stars, will take place on Friday, September 5, and Sunday, September 7, at the PWFC-building.

Dylan’s participation in the event has been made possible by the Bonaire Boxing Federation (BBF), which is committed to offering local boxing talent opportunities on the international stage, Indebon, and Total Safety First. In the run-up to the tournament, Dylan prepared in Curaçao, where he trained at Baas Sport under the guidance of Gregory Scharbaai. Scharbaai also serves as one of the assistant coaches to national coach William Evertsz during international competitions.

Young sports generation

The two-day Golden Jab Award tournament promises to be a spectacular sporting event, with exciting fights and the participation of top boxers from the Caribbean region and Holland. For Bonaire, the presence of Dylan Sint Jago is an important step in putting the island further on the international boxing map and setting an inspiring example for the young sports generation. “We are extremely proud that Dylan will be in the ring on behalf of Bonaire. His participation reflects our mission to give young athletes opportunities and guide them in their development, both inside and outside the ring,” said BBF.