Dutch Government Issues Heightened Maritime Warning for Waters Near Venezuela

THE HAGUE – The Dutch government has issued a tightened warning to commercial shipping in the Caribbean, urging vessels to avoid Venezuelan territorial waters due to worsening security risks at sea.

According to Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Robert Tieman, the warning follows several incidents in which the Venezuelan navy and coast guard intercepted foreign vessels, detained crew members arbitrarily, and imposed steep fines. The advisory was formally issued on 15 August, but was only confirmed this week in answers to questions from Dutch parliamentarians.

U.S. Naval Deployment Not a Kingdom Operation

The minister also addressed concerns about the recent deployment of U.S. naval forces, including Aegis destroyers, to the Caribbean. He stressed that the operation is a U.S.-led initiative and not part of any Kingdom operation. American officials describe the deployment as an intensified effort against South American drug cartels, focusing on surveillance and interdiction in international waters.

Dutch Defense and Foreign Affairs remain in close contact with Washington, but the Kingdom itself has no direct role in the U.S. deployment.

Impact on Curaçao’s Security

Questions were raised about whether the U.S. presence affects the Cooperative Security Location on Aruba and Curaçao, formerly known as the Forward Operating Location (FOL). Minister Tieman clarified that agreements with the U.S. only allow unarmed surveillance flights related to counternarcotics operations. Personnel status and operational limits are strictly defined in existing treaties.

The Dutch armed forces maintain a permanent presence of over 1,000 personnel in the Caribbean, primarily focused on maritime operations. The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard also carries out monitoring, search and rescue, and law enforcement tasks across both the Leeward and Windward islands. Should the security situation worsen, additional forces from the European Netherlands could be deployed.

Civil Aviation and Travel Advisories

Despite rising tensions, the government sees no reason to issue warnings for civil aviation over the ABC islands. However, since 18 July, the Netherlands has maintained a full “do not travel” advisory for Venezuela, citing arbitrary arrests and limited ability to assist Dutch citizens. The same advice applies to pleasure craft, which are urged to avoid Venezuelan waters and the disputed Esequibo region off Guyana.

Coordination with the Islands

Tieman emphasized that matters of defense and foreign policy are Kingdom affairs. Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten are represented in the Kingdom Council of Ministers and maintain regular contact with The Hague. The Commander of Naval Forces in the Caribbean (CZMCARIB) acts as the direct point of contact for local authorities.

No Escalation Expected, But Caution Remains

For now, The Hague sees no need to further tighten the maritime warning or adjust current defense operations. However, if the regional situation changes and the safety of the ABC islands comes into question, Parliament will be immediately informed and additional measures may follow.

Source: Curacao Chronicle