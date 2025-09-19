CPS: World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: “Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimer’s”

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As part of its annual Health Observances Calendar (HOC), the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) profiles health matters such as upcoming Sunday, September 21, 2025, marks World Alzheimer’s Day.

On this day, there is an international initiative to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

This year’s theme, “Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimer’s,” encourages a global dialogue to normalize conversations about memory loss, promote early diagnosis, and ensure that those affected—patients and their families—receive the support they need.

As research advances and new treatments emerge, the call for greater public understanding is more critical than ever to improve quality of life and empower caregivers.

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s can be an emotional and overwhelming journey for a family. It transforms daily life and requires a significant shift in roles and responsibilities.

The first and most vital step is to educate the entire family about the disease, its progression, and what to expect. Understanding that behavioral changes, memory lapses, or confusion are symptoms of the illness—not a deliberate action—can help reduce frustration and maintain a compassionate, patient-centered approach.

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s is a marathon, not a sprint, and families must prioritize their own well-being to avoid burning out.

Looking to the future, there is more hope than ever before. Recent research breakthroughs have led to promising new treatments that can slow the progression of the disease, particularly when administered in its early stages.

Studies have also highlighted the importance of lifestyle interventions—like exercise, a healthy diet, and cognitive activities—in promoting brain health.

The theme “Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimer’s” serves as a reminder that these conversations can be life changing. By speaking openly, families can access early diagnosis, explore treatment options, and build a strong support network, ensuring that their loved one can live with dignity, purpose, and engagement for as long as possible.

Dementia is not part of the normal aging process, and there are ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia. Dementia is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities.

Although age is the strongest known risk factor for dementia, it is not an inevitable consequence of biological ageing.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has produced a link and CPS calls on the community to inform itself about dementia by visiting the following link ‘Time to Act on Dementia’: https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/time-to-act-on-dementia

After visiting the link, scroll down the page to download the ‘Campaign Toolkit.’

The toolkit has a wealth of information and messages designed for four target groups including careers and people living with dementia, healthcare practitioners, and the general public.