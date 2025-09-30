CPS: Wednesday is International Day of Older Persons  

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The international theme for 2025 United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) on Wednesday is “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being, Our Rights.”

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), says October 1, is a very important day for senior citizens all over the world including Sint Maarten.

Every year on October 1, the world pauses to recognize the International Day of Older Persons—a moment to celebrate the contributions, advocate for the rights, and shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by older adults.

The 2025 theme emphasizes a shift from viewing older adults as passive recipients of care to acknowledging them as active leaders, agents of change, and holders of valuable insight into social, economic, and policy matters.

As the world’s population ages with increasing speed—projecting over 1.2 billion people aged 60 and older by 2025, according to the UN this year’s International Day is more than symbolic, as it’s a reminder that dignity, purpose, and justice should accompany longevity.

CPS calls on members of the community to promote healthy ageing by embracing exercise and eating a healthy diet, while at the same time recognizing the contributions of caregivers.

CPS adds that society must continue to respect the dignity, beliefs, needs, and privacy of older people, and for the right to make decisions about their care and quality of their lives.