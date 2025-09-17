CPS: Prostate Cancer – Man Up and Get a Check Up 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As part of its annual Health Observances Calendar (HOC), the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), is calling on the male population of Sint Maarten to “Man Up and Get a Check Up” with respect to prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer poses a significant public health challenge in the Caribbean, with the region facing some of the highest incidence and mortality rates globally.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, and while it often grows slowly in its early stages, awareness is key for early detection and effective treatment.

The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder that is part of the male reproductive system. In the early stages of prostate cancer, men may experience no symptoms at all, which is why regular screenings and conversations with a doctor are so important, and therefore CPS is calling on men to “Man Up and Get a Check Up.”

As the disease progresses, signs such as difficulty or pain while urinating, a weaker urine flow, blood in the urine or semen, and pain in the lower back or hips may appear.

Factors such as age, family history, and race can increase a man’s risk, but a significant number of cases are still diagnosed in men without these risk factors.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent prostate cancer, adopting a healthy lifestyle can play a crucial role in reducing your risk and improving your overall well-being.

A diet rich in a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is recommended, while limiting the consumption of red and processed meats, high-fat foods, and dairy products.

Maintaining healthy weight and engaging in regular physical activity are also strongly linked to a lower risk of more aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

In addition, avoiding tobacco use and moderating alcohol consumption are general health practices that can help lower the risk of many cancers, including prostate cancer.

A prostate cancer awareness panel discussion is planned for Friday, September 26 at the Lions Civic Center in Suckergarden from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and CPS is encouraging the men in the community to come out and be informed. The panel discussion will feature a number of prominent Sint Maarteners including a couple who are prostate cancer survivors.

The most powerful tool for combating prostate cancer is early detection. Men should discuss their personal risk factors with their healthcare provider to determine the right time to begin screenings.

By taking proactive steps and prioritizing these conversations with a doctor, men can empower themselves to stay ahead of the disease and increase their chances of a positive outcome.

CPS encourages Sint Maarten men to make healthy choices, live a healthy lifestyle and be active.

Persons seeking additional information should contact their family physician or CPS at telephone numbers: 542-1570 or 542-1222.