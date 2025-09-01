Council of Ministers approves expansion of Island Councils and Executive Councils BES

BES — The Council of Ministers approved the bill proposed by State Secretary Van Marum (Interior and Kingdom Relations) to accelerate the increase in the number of Island Council members and Island Commissioners for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The bill states that the number of Island Council members will increase gradually in the next elections on 17 March 2027. Initially for Bonaire from nine to eleven, for St. Eustatius from five to seven, and for Saba from five to seven. According to the bill, the number of Island Commissioners then also increases: from three to four on Bonaire and from two to three on St. Eustatius and Saba.

Arrangements

This bill implements the arrangements agreed during the working conference in early March 2024 on the revision of the Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba Act (WolBES) and the Finance Act BES (FinBES). These Acts regulate the administrative and financial relations between Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and the Central Government.

Expanding along

One of the considerations for the expansion of the Island Councils and Executive Councils is that the number of Island Council members and Commissioners has not expanded in line with the population since 2010. Furthermore, the islands signalled that the number of Island Commissioners is too low, whilst there is much work to be done. This bill takes up this signal in order to contribute to greater administrative power and the strengthening of the democracy.

State Secretary Van Marum: “The islands are facing major challenges. Consider the construction and improvement of roads, good education, the provision of sufficient housing, stimulation of the economy and improvement of the connectivity between the islands. We continue working closely with the political authorities to offer residents prospects for the future. With the expansion and strengthening of the administration on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, I want to contribute to this in an accelerated manner”.

Support

The Island Councils and Executive Councils receive support to carry out their work effectively. The Ministry of BZK has made funds available for this purpose. In addition, since the beginning of 2025, the political authorities of the islands have been receiving support through the so-called support programme.

After the approval by the Council of Ministers, the bill is submitted to the Council of State for an opinion and then to the House of Representatives.