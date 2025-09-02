Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding pressing matters related to GEBE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on September 3, 2025. The Public meeting which adjourned on August 21, 2025, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations on the pressing matters related to GEBE:

Update on the status, timelines and disbursement of the long-awaited promised relief measures; Update on GEBE Supervisory Board for clarity on the current composition, mandate, and operational status of the Supervisory Board as well as any recent or pending decisions impacting corporate governance Update on unrest by middle management to remove the CEO by a specific date, in particular a detailed briefing on the government’s position, planned interventions, and anticipated implications for the company’s stability. (IS/1317/2024-2025 dated August 13, 2025).

This meeting was requested by MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP F.A. Lacroes, MP L.C.J. Lewis, MP D.T.J. York, MP E.J. Doran, and MP A.M.R. Irion

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx