Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the composition of the Permanent & Ad hoc Committees of Parliament 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on September 15, 2025.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on September 10, 2025 due to technical difficulties will be reconvened on Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament