Consultation round on the amendment of WolBES, FinBES commences

BES — The second consultation round for the amendment of the Act Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (WolBES) and the Act Finances Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (FinBES) commences soon. Today, the Council of Ministers decided, on the proposal of State Secretary Eddie van Marum (Interior and Kingdom Relations), that the consultation round can commence.

The WolBES and FinBES cover the administration of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. They enable the island administration to do the right things for the island and the residents. These Acts provide frameworks that help to ensure good governance and sound public finances. This also includes checks and balances, e.g. the oversight by the Island Council, a local Court of Audit and the Kingdom Representative. This contributes to better services to residents, entrepreneurs and social organisations.

This is a second internet consultation for the WolBES-FinBES Amendment Act. A second consultation round is necessary because there have been changes since the previous consultation version. The consultation period lasts eight weeks.

Changes in the position of Kingdom Representative

In the previous version of the WolBES-FinBES Amendment Act, the position of Kingdom Representative was abolished. The position is now preserved. This is part of the internet consultation.

Financial frameworks

In order to give Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba more opportunities to perform their tasks adequately, the proposal is to expand the borrowing options available to the island administrations. Just like municipalities, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are allowed to take out loans from banks. This is only permitted for the performance of island-related tasks, e.g. social housing, better roads and better energy facilities. Conditions will be imposed on the borrowing. There will also be supervision on the borrowing by the islands. This way, the financial risks are limited.

During the consultation round, everyone will have the opportunity to share their opinion. The State Secretary will also be discussing the proposed legislation with the executive bodies in the coming period.

The internet consultation can be found here from next week: https://internetconsultatie.nl/