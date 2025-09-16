Committee on Economic Social and Cultural Rights Geneva calls on Holland to Report on the rights of the Bonaire People

BONAIRE — On September 16–17, 2025, the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) will bring the voices of Bonaire and the former Netherlands Antilles islands—Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius—to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. This effort aims to ensure that the struggle for the recognition of the fundamental human rights of our small island peoples is heard at the highest international level. Since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, there has been a setback in the realization of their fundamental right to self-determination.

James Finies and BHRO will take another historic step for the human rights of the people of Bonaire at the scheduled hearings of the 78th Session of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) during the review of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on 16th and 17th September 2025 in Geneva. The Dutch government will be questioned on its compliance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), with particular scrutiny on poverty, inadequate housing, labor rights, and social protections for residents of Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius, and the wider Caribbean territories under Dutch administration.

Rooted in the principles of dignity, equality, and freedom, the ICESCR recognizes that all peoples have the right to freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development (Article 1). The Covenant also affirms the obligation of states to promote and protect these rights without discrimination (Article 3), underscoring the indivisibility of all human rights. It demands that resources and policies serve the full realization of rights for all—including peoples under colonial rule or non-self-governing status. This foundation of international law is central to the BHRO’s case.

BHRO will also bring attention to systemic inequalities and the denial of human rights in key areas of life and culture, including: Cultural Rights – the protection of native language, Papiamentu and identity; Health Care – addressing disparities in access and quality of care; -Education – ensuring equal access to quality education, and calling out the erasure of native identity and history in the school system, where local culture, language, and indigenous rights are often ignored or denied.

This review takes place against the backdrop of democratic denial. In 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, the islands were forcibly integrated into the Dutch Constitution without the consent of the people. In protest, James Finies, Founder of BHRO and leader of Pueblo Progresivo Uni, led a historic 222-day protest, demanding a referendum. In 2015, when the people of Bonaire were finally consulted, 66% voted “No” to the imposed constitutional status—a democratic decision the Dutch government has since ignored.

The people of Bonaire, Saba, and Statia face discrimination and hardship that would never be tolerated in the European Netherlands. We speak not only for Bonaire, but for all the former Netherlands Antilles Islands—demanding that the Dutch government respect the UN Charter, human rights treaties, international mechanisms, and our right to self-determination.

In parallel, BHRO will also participate in the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (8 September–8 October 2025), where the international community is addressing human rights crises around the world. In this arena, BHRO will emphasize that colonial injustice in the Dutch Caribbean remains part of the UN’s unfinished decolonization mandate.

Through these Bonaire Human Rights Organization interventions, Bonaire will ensure the voices of our people are no longer ignored—pressing the Netherlands to uphold its international obligations and respect the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, democratic will, and human dignity of our peoples.

James Finies, Founder Bonaire Human Rights Organization and leader of Pueblo Progresivo I Uni

Davika Bissessar, President Bonaire Human Rights Organization

Marjolein Finies, Woman Wing Pueblo Progresivo I Uni

Sedney Marten, Movement For Change