Clarification on Winair Fare Structure for Saba Flights

The Public Entity of Saba recently held discussions with Winair regarding the concerns about the introduction of new fare classes and recent ticket price increases and the impact this has to our residents, visitors and economic development.

Winair has provided the following clarifications

Fare Classes and Availability

Some Saba flights have shown availability only in the “Prime” fare class. Winair explained that this occurs when flights are already fully booked, with waitlisting possible only in “Prime” (Y class). This was not the intention, and Winair has confirmed that adjustments will be made to the inventory rules to prevent this in the future.

Ticket Prices

As per Winair they confirmed that the lower fare classes (T, B, V) remain unchanged, as does the former “S” class, which was previously the highest available. The only price adjustment has been a USD $5.00 increase on baggage fees for both online and airport purchases.

Flexibility Rules

As per WinAir there are no changes to ticket flexibility compared to the previous system. Saver (formerly Websaver): No changes permitted Lite (formerly Basic): Changes allowed for USD $75 Value (formerly Full Flex): One free change, additional changes USD $40

Communication

Winair stated that a commercial policy has been shared with travel agencies. In addition, a newsletter will be sent to subscribed customers by the end of this week to provide further clarification.

Commitment to Saba

Winair reiterated its commitment to serving Saba despite the challenges of operating the route. While certain flights may only display higher fare classes due to heavy bookings, lower fare options remain available on other flights throughout the schedule.

It is important to note that Winair is a private company and, as such, retains the discretion to adjust its fares independently. While the airline was originally created with the intention of providing essential service to the islands of Saba and Statia, its operations today are also influenced by the need to remain financially sustainable. The focus now appears to have shifted more towards profitability.

The Public Entity of Saba will maintain ongoing dialogue with Winair to safeguard the interests of the community, particularly in the areas of connectivity, tourism, and economic development, and will engage the necessary stakeholders as this matter progresses. The Public Entity Saba has also brought this to the attention of the National Government, which further strengthens Saba’s argument for the urgent need of a Public Service Obligation (PSO) for sustainable air connectivity.