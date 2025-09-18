Clarification on Recruitment and Selection Practices in Statia Government

The Statia Government upholds fair, transparent, and merit-based recruitment and selection as the foundation of its hiring practices. A formal Recruitment and Selection Policy has been in place for several years and was recently updated to provide greater clarity and efficiency.

Following the administrative intervention initiated by the Dutch Government in February 2018, and further strengthened during the phased restoration of governance from 2020 onwards, Statia reinforced its recruitment framework. The updated Recruitment and Selection Policy establishes clear merit-based procedures, guarantees transparent and accessible recruitment, and actively encourages applications from both internal and external candidates. The Government has digitised the process to improve efficiency, strengthen internal management, and ensure that every stage of hiring remains traceable and accountable. With the support of a dedicated recruiter, Statia also increases its capacity to deliver a transparent, thorough, and efficient hiring process.

The 2024 Audit Report by the Court of Audit St. Eustatius identified areas for improvement, including the consistent public announcement of vacancies and the documentation of selection criteria. The Statia Government is addressing these matters directly, and corrective measures are already underway to secure full compliance with the policy.

The Statia Government values the recommendations of the Court of Audit as constructive input. We will continue to refine our processes and strengthen staff capacity to uphold the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and integrity in public service.