CKAIR Committee of Parliament to participate in Tripartite and Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) meetings in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – From Friday September 26 to Monday, September 29, 2025, delegations from the Parliaments of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will be meeting in The Hague for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO).

The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation is a key event held twice a year, bringing together parliamentary representatives from the four countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Hosted alternately in The Hague and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, this multi-day meeting fosters dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing several topics that include discussions and presentations.

The program includes a visit to The Hague University of Applied Sciences for an explanation of the Kingdom Affairs course and a conversation with Caribbean students. It also includes discussions on geopolitical developments, vocational education, the

advice of the Council of State on 70 years of the Charter for the Kingdom; and a presentation by former Chairman of the State Commissions on Demographic Developments (2050) concerning the ageing populations and its social consequences in the countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Interparliamentary Consultations will conclude on Monday, September 29, 2025, with the signing of the agreement list and a joint press conference of the four delegations.

One day prior to the start of the Interparliamentary Consultations (IPKO) on September 25, 2025, the delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will meet in a Tripartite Consultation. During this meeting, the delegations will discuss specific issues affecting these countries, such as the dispute regulation, intensification of regional cooperation, cooperation at the committee level, and geopolitical developments in the region. Preparations will also be made for the upcoming IPKO.

The Sint Maarten delegation participating in the IPKO and Tripartite meetings consists of the following members:

Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, President of Parliament, Delegation leader;

– Mr. Franklin A. Meyers, Vice Chairman of the Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations;

– Mr. Egbert J. Doran;

– Mrs. Veronica C. Jansen-Webster;

– Ms. Lyndon C.J. Lewis;

– Mr. Viren V. Kotai;

– Mr. Omar E.C. Ottley;

– Mr. Raeyhon A. Peterson; and

– Mr. Garrick J. Richardson, LL.M, ML , Secretary General