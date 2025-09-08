Celebrating the Power of Literacy: Library Hosts Week-Long Reading Initiative

PHILIPSBURG, — The Sint Maarten Library is celebrating World Literacy Day with a week-long reading initiative under the theme “From Peekaboo to Possibilities.”

Today, September 8th, 2025, special guest reader Dennis Van Putten shared Mr. Slow Poke’s Heavy House by local author Leo Regals with the children of Reading Rainbow and Blue Point Academy. This story time session will spark joy, imagination, and a love of stories!

All week, guest readers from our community will visit local daycares and kindergartens to show just how powerful reading can be.

Join us for the grand finale on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Government Administration Building from 10 am to 2: 00 pm, featuring storytelling, live reading sessions, and a fun puppet show for the whole family!

Let us celebrate the power of literacy together.