CARIBBEAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCES NETWORK ADJUSTMENT  

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO — Caribbean Airlines advises that effective November 2, 2025, the airline will discontinue services between Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This adjustment forms part of Caribbean Airlines’ ongoing network optimization programme, which involves continuous evaluation of routes, to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of operations across its network.

Following a detailed review, and after careful consideration, it was determined that current economic conditions impacting the Jamaica–Fort Lauderdale market require the airline to reallocate resources. This decision supports the company’s long-term objectives of fleet efficiency, cost management and delivering reliable service to its valued customers.

Discontinued flights are:

FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTE

BW 31 KINGSTON – FORT LAUDERDALE

BW 30 FORT LAUDERDALE – KINGSTON

BW 33 MONTEGO BAY – FORT LAUDERDALE

BW 32 FORT LAUDERDALE – MONTEGO BAY

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Aeberli, commented: “Caribbean Airlines remains steadfast in its mission to connect people and communities across the region and beyond. While adjustments to our schedule are sometimes necessary in response to evolving market conditions, our commitment to delivering a safe, reliable, and customer-focused service remains unchanged. We will continue to serve Jamaica and the Diaspora through other gateways within our network.”

Passengers with confirmed bookings on services between Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale beyond November 1, 2025, are being contacted directly. They will be offered full refunds and the airline’s customer service teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition.

Caribbean Airlines extends its sincere appreciation to customers for their understanding and continued loyalty, as the airline takes deliberate steps to strengthen its operations and enhance the overall travel experience.

When will Caribbean Airlines discontinue service to Fort Lauderdale from Jamaica (Kingston and Montego Bay)?

The discontinuation of flights will be from Sunday, November 02, 2025.

Caribbean Airlines will operate its last scheduled services between Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 01, 2025.

What are the flights affected by this discontinuation of service?

Discontinued flights from Sunday, November 02, 2025, are:

FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTE

BW 31 KINGSTON – FORT LAUDERDALE

BW 30 FORT LAUDERDALE – KINGSTON

BW 33 MONTEGO BAY – FORT LAUDERDALE

BW 32 FORT LAUDERDALE – MONTEGO BAY

Why is the airline discontinuing these services?

Due to continued economic challenges affecting the Fort Lauderdale route from the airline’s two Jamaica stations – Kingston and Montego Bay – the commercial decision was made to discontinue service on these routes, effective November 02, 2025.

What happens if a customer already has a booking to travel on/after November 02, 2025?

Customers with confirmed bookings on any of the cancelled flights will receive a full refund of their ticketed fare.

How do customers apply for a refund?

All refunds will be automatically processed as follows:

 Fully paid fares will be automatically refunded to customers. These refunds will be automatically processed via Caribbean Airlines (for bookings made directly with Caribbean Airlines) or via travel agents or third-party websites.

How do customers with bookings facilitated through a travel agent or third-party website/GDS get their refund?

Customers booked via a travel agent or a third-party website/GDS (e.g. Expedia, Travelocity), will be contacted by their booking agent/GDS to process their refund.

Will Caribbean Airlines facilitate travel for affected passengers on another air carrier that may be operating the route?

No. Affected passengers will be entitled to full refunds.

What are the options available for customers who have already travelled and their return flight is affected?

Passengers whose return travel is on/after November 2, 2025 will have the value of the unused portion of their ticket automatically refunded.