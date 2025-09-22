Calvin B. Mardembrough jr. Dominates Again at Joe Weider’s Olympia Latino America, Secures Gold in Men’s Physique 35+ 

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr., the celebrated bodybuilding athlete from Sint Maarten, once again proved his prowess on the international stage by clinching the gold medal in the Men’s Physique 35+ category at Joe Weider’s Olympia Latino America on Saturday, September 20th . This victory marks another milestone in Calvin’s illustrious career, adding two more medals to his growing collection, including a coveted gold.

Reflecting on his performance, Calvin shared that this was one of his toughest competitions to date, coming just two months after his last event in Jacksonville. To prepare for this prestigious show, Calvin focused on packing additional size and refining his posing techniques under the expert guidance of international coach Sheronica Henton. His hard work and dedication paid off, earning him top honors in a highly competitive field.

“This win is a testament to the relentless support and confidence I receive from my team,” said Calvin. “I’m deeply grateful to Antonio Gosilio, aka Dr. Diet, Christelle Zarovska, and the entire IFM gym family for their unwavering belief in me.”

Calvin’s achievements continue to shine a spotlight on Sint Maarten, as fans and fellow competitors are consistently amazed when they learn of his Caribbean origins. His ability to build a strong network within the bodybuilding community has not only elevated his personal brand but also brought recognition to his home country.

Looking ahead, Calvin remains committed to his rigorous daily training regimen as he sets his sights on an ambitious goal: attaining his pro card in 2026. With his unwavering determination, the judges feedback and the support of his global network, Calvin jr. is poised to continue making waves in the bodybuilding world.