BPW Concordia SXM Celebrates Cultural Heritage with Successful Game Night

Marigot, St. Martin – BPW Concordia (BPWC) hosted a Cultural Game Night on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at KES Fusion Pizza Lounge, celebrating BPW International’s 95th anniversary while showcasing local culture.

The event, chaired by founding BPWC member Soshina Stephen, was designed to create “a fun, educational, learning and engaging environment” for members and community guests.

Two-Part Format

The evening featured two distinct segments. The first focused on St. Martin’s cultural heritage through interactive trivia covering traditional foods, national symbols, local heroes, and island slang. This format proved valuable for visitors while challenging locals to deepen their cultural knowledge.

The second segment included BPW-themed board games and bingo rounds that educated participants about the organization’s history and mission to empower women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, and leadership development.

Community Participation

The event brought together multiple generations, with BPWC matriarchs Ms. Linda Lake, Maria Chemont, and Aida Holaman sharing their wisdom and experience. Young Maïa served as both participant and bingo caller, demonstrating BPW’s commitment to nurturing young female leaders.

Prizes were sourced from local merchants and vendors, reinforcing the emphasis on community partnership.

Perfect Venue Partnership

KES Fusion Pizza Lounge, owned by young entrepreneur Kevin Stephen, proved ideal for the cultural celebration. The restaurant specializes in fusing classic pizza with local Caribbean flavors, offering unique toppings like oxtail pizza, saltfish pizza, and smoked herring pizza. This concept perfectly complemented an event celebrating both international heritage and local identity.

Looking Forward

For Soshina Stephen, “a true daughter of the soil,” the event represented her commitment to preserving St. Martin’s cultural heritage and strengthening regional connections. The overwhelming success has inspired plans for future Cultural Game Night editions.

The evening successfully accomplished its mission of celebrating BPW International’s anniversary while strengthening community bonds through innovative programming that balanced education with entertainment.

Join BPW Concordia SXM

To find out how you can become a member and impact your community, contact BPW Concordia at:

Website: https://bpwconcordiasxm.wildapricot.org/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +590 690 663688 ‬ / +1 721 586 5779 ‬

Facebook: BPWConcordiaSt.Martin

Instagram: @bpw.concordiasxm

BPW Concordia welcomes women passionate about leadership, community development, and cultural preservation.