Bookstart Campaign 2025 Brings Community Together to Celebrate Early Learners’ Love of Reading

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Library’s Book Start Campaign 2025 came alive during Literacy Month with a Miniature Book Parade, hosted in collaboration with Ideal Pre-School and Green Learning Academy. The event celebrated the joy of reading while highlighting the importance of early literacy, family engagement, and community partnerships.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports attended the festivities, engaging directly with children and emphasizing the government’s strong commitment to early childhood literacy and holistic education.

Sponsored by the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) through its Community Action Day (CAD) Program, the celebration also featured interactive educational booths from local organizations, including Vijonic Gentle Home Care, Collective Preventive Services, P2C Logopaedics, Stg. Building Bridges, Saving Lives, Kinetic Melodies, Enable Holistic Occupational Therapy, and AUC-CAD Medical Students.

Children and parents enjoyed hands-on activities, interactive storytelling by Maria Buncamper, and a workshop for parents led by Patricia Illidge-Maier, offering practical strategies to nurture a love of reading at home. The AUC medical students also presented a medical age-appropriate puppet show, teaching children healthy habits in a fun and engaging way.

The celebration continued throughout the week with read-aloud sessions at six local daycare centers: 721 Kids Foundation, Reading Rainbow / Blue Point Academy, Care Bear, Young Achiever, Little Dreamers, and Beginners Luck. Community readers—including Melanie Choisy, Dennis van Putten, Ruby Gumbs, Andrea Bartlett, Josiah Lamoth, and Marvio Cooks—brought stories to life, supported by the Sint Maarten Library, which encouraged caregivers to continue reading at home.

A special story time at the Sint Maarten Library featured “Too Many Frogs” by Sandy Asher, read by Librarian M. Powell, complete with themed snacks. Children were delighted, reinforcing the joy of reading. Additional sessions were held at ASA – No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation in Sucker Garden and Retreat Estate.

The Book Start Campaign 2025 showcased how collaboration between schools, families, community organizations, and government can spark a lifelong love of learning in children.

For more information, visit the Sint Maarten Library and join upcoming reading initiatives.