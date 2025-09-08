Bonaire wins again in international boxing tournament 

Willemstad/Kralendijk – Bonaire made sporting history again last weekend during the international ‘Golden Jab Award’ boxing tournament in Curaçao. Fifteen-year-old Dylan Sint Jago, representing Bonaire, qualified for the final after a win by walkover in the semi-final. In the final, he faced Curaçao boxer Ricky Guy and secured a convincing victory.

With his performance, Dylan confirms the high level of Bonaire’s young boxers and underlines the island’s growth in the boxing world. The Bonaire Boxing Federation would like to express its sincere gratitude to everyone who made this journey possible, including Boca Boxing Stars, Curabox, Indebon, Total Safety First, and the trainers who intensively coached Dylan in his preparation: national coach William Evertsz and assistant coach Gregory Scharbaai of Baas Sport. Their dedication and commitment were crucial to this success.

“We are extremely proud of Dylan and his exceptional performance. This victory is not only a reward for his hard work, but also a source of inspiration for all young athletes in Bonaire,” said Jericette Moniz, founder of the Bonaire Boxing Federation. “With this win, Bonaire once again shows that the island has the talent and perseverance to compete at an international level.”