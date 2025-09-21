Bonaire participates in the COPPPAL International Forum in Aruba while James Finies advocates for human rights at the United Nations in Geneva

As part of broader lobbying efforts, Mrs. Joseline Thielman of Muhernan Fuerte Bonaire will represent Mr. James Finies and the case of Bonaire at the COPPPAL International Forum taking place in Aruba, organized by the Movimiento Electoral di Pueblo (MEP). Mrs Thielman proudly represents the resistance and dignity of the people of Bonaire at this Caribbean and Latin American conference.

Continuing the struggle and persistent efforts to strengthen international alliances to defend Bonaire’s right to self-determination, James Finies, leader of Pueblo Progresivo i Uni and founder of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, continues to reinforce and expand lobbying initiatives in Latin America.

Currently, Mr. Finies is in Geneva, Switzerland, participating in the 78th session of the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), where the Netherlands is being questioned and has the obligation to provide information regarding its compliance with human rights, development, and the well-being of the people of Bonaire. His presence emphasizes the urgent need for international oversight regarding the human rights situation in Bonaire and the Dutch Caribbean.

In 2023, COPPPAL, the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean, in collaboration with the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, opened an office in Bonaire. This demonstrates COPPPAL’s commitment to supporting Bonaire’s trajectory toward being reinstated on the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. It is also an important step in achieving recognition and regional solidarity in Bonaire’s struggle for decolonization and human rights.

