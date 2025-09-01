Bonaire beats the Bahamas during boxing match in Sint Maarten

Kralendijk – Bonaire can proudly look back on a successful participation in the 5th annual edition of the Battle of the Islands boxing tournament on Sint Maarten. 18-year-old Ricardi Muñoz managed to win his match convincingly against Colon Smith from the Bahamas with a unanimous jury verdict.

Under the guidance of national coach William Evertsz and with the support of the Bonaire Boxing Federation (BBF), Ricardi has prepared intensively for this tournament.

His victory is not only a personal milestone, but also an important step for the further development of boxing in Bonaire. “I am extremely proud to represent Bonaire,” says Ricardi Muñoz. “This experience gives me even more motivation to continue training hard and further develop myself as a boxer.”

Participation in this tournament was made possible by the St. Maarten, National Boxing Federation, The Challenge gym, BECS and Indebon, whose contributions contributed to the realization of this sporting journey. Their support emphasizes the importance of cooperation between sports organizations, government and business to stimulate young sports talent. Ricardi Muñoz’s victory confirms that Bonaire can compete with the region and is an inspiration for young athletes.