Arnold Lake Marks 38-Years in Government Service with the Central Surveillance Dept.

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Friday, September 19, 2025, marked 38 years, two months and five days, that Arnold Lake started working with the Government of Sint Maarten, within the then Department of Central Surveillance.

Friday also marked his last day at the office before going on a well-deserved pension.

The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Dr. Luc Mercelina took the time, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, to express his gratitude and admiration for the time Lake served as a civil servant, and to present him with a token of appreciation.

On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, Prime Minister Mercelina wished Lake a healthy and joyful retirement.